Millennium Management LLC Grows Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,096,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 631,124 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $25,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UGI. Stolper Co grew its stake in UGI by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 78,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of UGI by 24.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of UGI by 3.9% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of UGI by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in UGI by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

UGI stock opened at $24.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.95 and a beta of 1.13. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $20.19 and a 52-week high of $26.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. UGI had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently -365.84%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

