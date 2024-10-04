Millennium Management LLC Grows Stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 314.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,862,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,413,606 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $27,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Antero Midstream by 46.6% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,174,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,515 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,959,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,607,000 after buying an additional 694,243 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,251,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Antero Midstream by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,513,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,964,000 after acquiring an additional 507,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 1,716.9% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 524,964 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 496,070 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Midstream

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 23,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $343,127.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,901,791.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AM

Antero Midstream Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE AM opened at $15.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $15.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average is $14.43.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $269.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.66 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 112.50%.

Antero Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.