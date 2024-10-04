Millennium Management LLC Has $26.81 Million Position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,538,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,814,478 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $26,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Liberty Global by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 21,707.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 4,512.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global Price Performance

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $21.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.72 and its 200-day moving average is $18.08. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $21.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 27.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Liberty Global from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.50 to $21.30 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.26.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LBTYA

About Liberty Global

(Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.