Millennium Management LLC Has $27.95 Million Position in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) by 2,180.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,370,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310,042 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Guess? were worth $27,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Guess? by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Guess? by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guess? during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guess? during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on GES. UBS Group decreased their target price on Guess? from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Guess? from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Guess? Price Performance

Shares of GES opened at $19.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.53. Guess?, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Guess? had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $732.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guess? Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. Guess?’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

See Also

