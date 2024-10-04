Millennium Management LLC Increases Holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) by 182.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,329,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,503,919 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 2.29% of Repay worth $24,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in Repay by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 688,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after acquiring an additional 141,414 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP raised its position in Repay by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,701,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,069,000 after purchasing an additional 538,893 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Repay by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,959,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,271,000 after acquiring an additional 40,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the fourth quarter worth about $7,303,000. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Repay alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Repay news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 51,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $413,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 269,524 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,784. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Repay Price Performance

Repay stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.44 million, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.58. Repay Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $11.27.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $74.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.28 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 8.34% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on RPAY shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Repay from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Repay in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Repay has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Repay

About Repay

(Free Report)

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.