Millennium Management LLC Purchases 1,868,527 Shares of Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Free Report) by 70.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,512,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,868,527 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.04% of Inter & Co, Inc. worth $27,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 11,949 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $346,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Inter & Co, Inc. by 496.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 69,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 57,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the second quarter worth about $1,954,000. Institutional investors own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INTR shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.80 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Inter & Co, Inc. from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ INTR opened at $6.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.31. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $7.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.51.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Inter & Co, Inc. had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $283.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.62 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking and spending, investments, insurance brokerage businesses. The company's Banking & Spending segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

