Millennium Management LLC Raises Holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 254.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,185 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.70% of Oxford Industries worth $26,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,882,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $10,040,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth $9,682,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,684,000 after acquiring an additional 88,345 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 361,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,248,000 after purchasing an additional 72,605 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries Stock Down 4.7 %

OXM stock opened at $77.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.22. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.95 and a 52-week high of $113.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.53.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The textile maker reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $419.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.16 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 108.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $129,721.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,007.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Oxford Industries from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.