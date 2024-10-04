Millennium Management LLC Sells 6,876 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 841,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,876 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $25,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 12,223,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389,987 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 1.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,967,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,073,000 after buying an additional 121,617 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,584,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,139,000 after buying an additional 582,792 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum China by 18.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,256,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,135,000 after acquiring an additional 836,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,394,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Down 3.5 %

YUMC stock opened at $49.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.34. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $56.15.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie upgraded Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $37.40 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup raised Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum China presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum China news, insider Jeff Kuai acquired 3,900 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $127,608.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,608. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Yum China news, insider Warton Wang acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.67 per share, with a total value of $128,279.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,547.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Kuai purchased 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $127,608.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $127,608. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 18,400 shares of company stock worth $619,671 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

