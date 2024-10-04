MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,537 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in MillerKnoll during the second quarter worth $30,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 566.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll during the second quarter worth about $207,000. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered MillerKnoll from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of MLKN opened at $24.00 on Friday. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.43 and a 12 month high of $31.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.15. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.17.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.38 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

