Mind Gym (LON:MIND) Trading Down 7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Mind Gym plc (LON:MIND – Get Free Report) traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 20 ($0.27). 3,460 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 20,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.50 ($0.29).

Mind Gym Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £20.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 22.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 31.65.

Mind Gym Company Profile

Mind Gym plc operates as a behavioural science company in the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United States, and Canada. It offers research, strategic advice, management and employee development, employee communication, and related services. The company provides various solutions for performance management; leadership development; diversity, equity, and inclusion; onboarding; personal effectiveness; respect; customer services; change; and ethics.

