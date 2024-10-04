Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) Trading 9.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI – Get Free Report) was up 9.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.36. Approximately 3,911,195 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,055% from the average daily volume of 338,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.
Minera Alamos Stock Up 20.0 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$183.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.33.
Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Minera Alamos had a negative net margin of 159.36% and a negative return on equity of 31.80%. The company had revenue of C$1.50 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Minera Alamos Inc. will post 0.0378151 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Minera Alamos Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Santana project consists of 9 mining claims covering an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; the Cerro de Oro project that includes an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and the La Fortuna project covering an area of approximately 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico, as well as the Los Verdes property located in the State of Sonora, Mexico.
