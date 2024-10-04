Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Trading Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.30 and last traded at $36.15. Approximately 5,226 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 8,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.34.

Mineral Resources Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.23.

About Mineral Resources

(Get Free Report)

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services company in Australia, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Mining Services, Iron Ore, Lithium, Energy, and Other Commodities. The company offers contract crushing, screening, and processing; specialized mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire and maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services for resources sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.