Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Trading Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.30 and last traded at $36.15. Approximately 5,226 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 8,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.34.
Mineral Resources Stock Down 0.5 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.23.
About Mineral Resources
Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services company in Australia, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Mining Services, Iron Ore, Lithium, Energy, and Other Commodities. The company offers contract crushing, screening, and processing; specialized mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire and maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services for resources sector.
