MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.90.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MNSO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MINISO Group in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of MINISO Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.80 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of MINISO Group in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of MINISO Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in MINISO Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in MINISO Group by 3,098.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MINISO Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in MINISO Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MINISO Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNSO traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.23. 1,511,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,381. MINISO Group has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $28.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. MINISO Group had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $555.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.54 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MINISO Group will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.274 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.06%.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

