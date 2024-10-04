MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Now Covered by Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $26.80 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MNSO. Bank of America downgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Dbs Bank raised shares of MINISO Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of MINISO Group in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of MINISO Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MINISO Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Shares of MINISO Group stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.32. MINISO Group has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $28.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.18.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $555.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.54 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MINISO Group will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in MINISO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 3,098.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MINISO Group during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in MINISO Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MINISO Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

