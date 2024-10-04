MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.96, but opened at $20.02. MINISO Group shares last traded at $20.08, with a volume of 1,176,751 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MNSO shares. Dbs Bank raised MINISO Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of MINISO Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America downgraded MINISO Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of MINISO Group in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on MINISO Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.80 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MINISO Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.32.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $555.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.54 million. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 15.72%. Equities research analysts expect that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.274 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.06%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 43,782 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in MINISO Group by 884.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 217,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 195,451 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in MINISO Group in the first quarter worth $10,431,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 89.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,707,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,567,000 after buying an additional 804,706 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $607,000. Institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

