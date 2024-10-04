Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) Position Reduced by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.08% of Mirion Technologies worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Mirion Technologies by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Mirion Technologies by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,395,000 after buying an additional 493,939 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Mirion Technologies by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,847,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,933,000 after buying an additional 474,414 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $563,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mirion Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIR stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.62. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $11.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.80 and a beta of 0.79.

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $207.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Mirion Technologies news, insider Loic Eloy sold 22,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $219,397.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 177,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,640.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Loic Eloy sold 22,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $219,397.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,640.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $81,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,544,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,783,464.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,639 shares of company stock worth $568,947 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Mirion Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

