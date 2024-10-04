MISUMI Group (OTCMKTS:MSSMY) Trading Down 5.7% – Should You Sell?

MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY – Get Free Report) was down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 8.34 and last traded at 8.34. Approximately 900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 74,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at 8.84.

MISUMI Group Stock Down 5.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is 8.95 and its 200-day moving average is 8.42.

About MISUMI Group

MISUMI Group Inc engages in the factory automation and die components businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: FA Business, Die Components Business, and VONA Business. It offers mechanical components, including shafts, timing pulleys, linear bushings, and flat belt conveyors; and locator devices and measurement equipment, such as automatic stage units, actuators, optical measurement devices, and optical waveguide alignment products.

