Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $983,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,957 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 12.5% of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVDA opened at $122.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $140.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 71.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.96.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $4,840,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,380,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,077,958.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $11,977,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,094,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,694,851,450.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $4,840,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,380,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,077,958.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,077,403 shares of company stock worth $486,699,184 in the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.10.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

