Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Stock Price Up 2.4% – Still a Buy?

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.61. 1,007 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 8,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.38.

Mitsui Fudosan Stock Up 2.4 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.99.

Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Fudosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Fudosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.