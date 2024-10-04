Mobile Tornado Group (LON:MBT) Shares Up 20% – Should You Buy?

Mobile Tornado Group plc (LON:MBT – Get Free Report) rose 20% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02). Approximately 166,198 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 339,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.25 ($0.02).

Mobile Tornado Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £4.70 million, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.48.

About Mobile Tornado Group

Mobile Tornado Group plc provides instant communication mobile applications in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers Push-to-Talk solution (PTT) that provides one-to-one calls or broadcast to a large group with a single push of a button; and PTT Mobile Device Management provides secure communications, and prevents end-users from changing device configuration, or change device settings.

