Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of MBRX opened at $2.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.89. Moleculin Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.13). On average, analysts anticipate that Moleculin Biotech will post -8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Moleculin Biotech stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MBRX Free Report ) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 6.75% of Moleculin Biotech worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.

