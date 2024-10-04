Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Moleculin Biotech Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of MBRX opened at $2.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.89. Moleculin Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75.
Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.13). On average, analysts anticipate that Moleculin Biotech will post -8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Moleculin Biotech Company Profile
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.
