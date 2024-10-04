Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Moleculin Biotech Price Performance

Shares of MBRX opened at $2.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average is $3.89. Moleculin Biotech has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $15.75.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moleculin Biotech will post -8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Moleculin Biotech

About Moleculin Biotech

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Moleculin Biotech stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Moleculin Biotech, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MBRX Free Report ) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 6.75% of Moleculin Biotech worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.

