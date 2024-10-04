Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP.A) Shares Down 3.9% – Here’s What Happened

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP.A – Get Free Report) traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $56.01 and last traded at $56.01. 106 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.26.
Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.84.
Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP.A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter.
Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement
About Molson Coors Beverage
Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.
