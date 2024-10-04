Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Stock Price Down 2.7% – Should You Sell?

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $58.97 and last traded at $59.58. Approximately 4,976 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 5,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.22.

Moncler Stock Down 2.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.21.

Moncler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names in Italy, rest of Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It also offers footwear products; leather goods; bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses and eyeglasses under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.