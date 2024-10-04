Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Receives $78.65 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.65.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MDLZ

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $71.16 on Tuesday. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. Mondelez International’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Institutional Trading of Mondelez International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in Mondelez International by 6.5% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 272,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,047,000 after acquiring an additional 16,507 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in Mondelez International by 3.6% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 12,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 7.1% in the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 119,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.