MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Cantor Fitzgerald

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on MoneyLion from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of ML stock opened at $37.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.10. The company has a market capitalization of $389.48 million, a PE ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 2.69. MoneyLion has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $106.82.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. MoneyLion had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MoneyLion will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other MoneyLion news, insider Timmie Hong sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.99, for a total transaction of $632,864.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,697 shares in the company, valued at $9,717,391.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MoneyLion news, insider Timmie Hong sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.99, for a total value of $632,864.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,717,391.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 17,647 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $1,527,524.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 736,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,752,565.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,737 shares of company stock valued at $4,028,078. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ML. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 500.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 16,592 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in MoneyLion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MoneyLion by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 24,193 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MoneyLion by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 24.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 240,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,675,000 after purchasing an additional 46,611 shares in the last quarter. 31.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

