MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Sells $482,775.00 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total transaction of $482,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,578,668.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Lawrence Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 9th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.23, for a total value of $1,261,150.00.

MongoDB Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDB traded up $12.36 on Friday, hitting $265.36. 1,168,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $261.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.54. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.43 and a beta of 1.15. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.74 and a fifty-two week high of $509.62.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $478.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,408,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,037,000 after purchasing an additional 551,567 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 656,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,222,000 after buying an additional 400,705 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in MongoDB by 1,098.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 424,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,084,000 after acquiring an additional 388,979 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 109.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 445,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,625,000 after acquiring an additional 232,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,131,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on MongoDB from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on MongoDB from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MongoDB from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.56.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

