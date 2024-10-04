MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Dwight A. Merriman Sells 3,000 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total value of $768,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,131,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,820,287.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded up $12.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $265.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,168,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,043. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.54. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.74 and a fifty-two week high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $478.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on MongoDB from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on MongoDB from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.56.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,842,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,521,000 after buying an additional 194,148 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 86.4% in the second quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 53,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after acquiring an additional 24,827 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in MongoDB by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 21,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $6,133,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in MongoDB by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 20,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

