Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 23,910 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.45% of Monro worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Monro by 31.4% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monro by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 254,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 112,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Monro by 14.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,979 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its holdings in Monro by 9.2% in the second quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 17,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Monro by 8,488.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 54,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 53,987 shares during the last quarter.

Monro Stock Down 2.0 %

MNRO stock opened at $27.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.55. Monro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $33.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $835.99 million, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Monro Dividend Announcement

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $293.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.70 million. Monro had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 5.90%. Monro’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.92%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

