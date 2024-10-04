Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.49.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.50 price target on Montage Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. National Bank Financial raised Montage Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Cormark raised their target price on Montage Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. National Bankshares set a C$2.50 price target on Montage Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Montage Gold from C$1.75 to C$2.20 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of MAU stock opened at C$1.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Montage Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.51 and a 12 month high of C$2.03. The firm has a market cap of C$659.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.53.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). Research analysts expect that Montage Gold will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

