Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 1.6% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV stock opened at $90.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.26. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.