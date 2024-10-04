Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,438,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,769,000 after buying an additional 8,691,058 shares during the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $472,909,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,029,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253,040 shares in the last quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 789.9% during the fourth quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 6,896,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,248,000 after buying an additional 6,121,670 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,807,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,678 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BND opened at $74.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.83. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

