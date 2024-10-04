Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Sells 1,958 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 201,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,717,000 after buying an additional 10,559 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,213,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,877,000 after acquiring an additional 212,614 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 46,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VT opened at $118.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.63. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $120.43.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.