Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Sells 510 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $95.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.34 and a 200 day moving average of $87.38. The company has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $99.58.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

