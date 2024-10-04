Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Takes $251,000 Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of VHT stock opened at $277.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.07. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $222.27 and a 12 month high of $289.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

