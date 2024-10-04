Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,199 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $9,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vima LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO opened at $62.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.68. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $62.88.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.