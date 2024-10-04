MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.45.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MLTX opened at $52.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.33 and a beta of 1.26. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $35.11 and a 12 month high of $64.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.08.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 7.4% in the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,770,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,797,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,314,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,744,000 after buying an additional 196,144 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,128,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,617,000 after buying an additional 28,672 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 115.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,098,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,307,000 after buying an additional 587,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 48.8% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 910,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,753,000 after acquiring an additional 298,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

