Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.38 and traded as high as C$5.70. Morguard Real Estate Inv. shares last traded at C$5.67, with a volume of 1,500 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Trading Up 0.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$362.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.39.

In related news, insider Sime Armoyan purchased 19,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$105,930.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 81,500 shares of company stock worth $434,920. Corporate insiders own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

About Morguard Real Estate Inv.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

