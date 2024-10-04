Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Trading Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.58 and last traded at $17.65. 7,972 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 30,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.75.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Mowi ASA to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mowi ASA
Mowi ASA Stock Performance
Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. Mowi ASA had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.92%. Analysts anticipate that Mowi ASA will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mowi ASA Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1216 dividend. This is a boost from Mowi ASA’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Mowi ASA’s payout ratio is 67.14%.
Mowi ASA Company Profile
Mowi ASA, a seafood company, farms, produces, and supplies Atlantic salmon products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. The company is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities.
