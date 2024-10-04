MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.85.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MP. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on MP Materials from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get MP Materials alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MP

MP Materials Price Performance

MP Materials stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.93 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.63. MP Materials has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $20.85.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.08). MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $31.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MP Materials will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

MP Materials declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at MP Materials

In other MP Materials news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $325,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,402,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,208,249. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,484,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 153,700.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in MP Materials by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,454,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,874,000 after purchasing an additional 126,611 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MP Materials by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cladis Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth $779,000. 52.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MP Materials

(Get Free Report

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.