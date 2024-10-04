M&R Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 352 GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $89.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.33. The firm has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.17. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $94.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $222,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,377.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Further Reading

