M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $30,000 Stock Position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

M&R Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PWB. Traction Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $446,000.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

PWB stock opened at $98.18 on Friday. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.31 and a twelve month high of $99.49. The company has a market cap of $934.67 million, a P/E ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.16 and a 200-day moving average of $91.81.

