MRA Advisory Group Acquires 288 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

MRA Advisory Group increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after buying an additional 16,383 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 50,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,438,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,995,000 after purchasing an additional 273,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 369,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DSI stock opened at $107.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $77.47 and a 12-month high of $109.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.48.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

