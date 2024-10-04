MRA Advisory Group Acquires Shares of 12,594 Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

MRA Advisory Group bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NHS. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the second quarter worth $224,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 7.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 64,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 4.2% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the first quarter valued at about $263,000.

Get Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NHS opened at $8.48 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $8.67.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0905 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.81%.

(Free Report)

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.