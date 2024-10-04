MRA Advisory Group Cuts Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

MRA Advisory Group lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 97.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,070 shares during the quarter. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VONV. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,793,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,457,000 after acquiring an additional 142,895 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,242,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,644,000 after purchasing an additional 59,428 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 13.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,264,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,857,000 after purchasing an additional 149,680 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,207,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,473,000 after purchasing an additional 50,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,043,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,930,000 after buying an additional 21,238 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Price Performance

NASDAQ:VONV opened at $82.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1-year low of $62.92 and a 1-year high of $83.53.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.437 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

