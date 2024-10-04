MRA Advisory Group Grows Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

MRA Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in Chubb were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 76.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair downgraded shares of Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $264.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.25.

Chubb Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CB stock opened at $288.54 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $204.15 and a 1 year high of $294.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $280.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $12,187,213.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total transaction of $4,282,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,950 shares in the company, valued at $29,676,685.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,187,213.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

