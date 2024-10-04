MRA Advisory Group Has $206,000 Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

MRA Advisory Group trimmed its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Andina Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Cascade Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys by 40.0% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% during the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNPS has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $687.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.00.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total value of $5,701,189.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at $34,655,789.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total value of $305,955.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,393,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at $34,655,789.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,882 shares of company stock worth $14,754,349. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $495.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.10 billion, a PE ratio of 53.85, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $513.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $552.81. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.91 and a twelve month high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 24.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

