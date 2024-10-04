MRA Advisory Group Has $8.12 Million Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

MRA Advisory Group raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 4.4% of MRA Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $8,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 32,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $302,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.76. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.71 and a one year high of $42.13.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

