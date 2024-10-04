MRA Advisory Group Has $9.64 Million Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

MRA Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,944 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of MRA Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $9,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $49.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.47. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $51.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.