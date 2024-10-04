MRA Advisory Group Increases Stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

MRA Advisory Group increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,221 shares during the period. iShares Bitcoin Trust comprises about 1.5% of MRA Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. raised its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 47.2% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 5,940,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,806,000 after buying an additional 1,903,644 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,392,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,107 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 1,657.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,636,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,608 shares during the last quarter. Bracebridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $100,639,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $56,965,000.

Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of IBIT opened at $34.72 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $41.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.18.

Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

